Editor, the Advocate:
Face masks. I see so many people wearing them with their noses sticking out over the top of the mask. I wonder, do they not know that this method of wearing them does not give them any protection from the virus, and if they are infected, they are exposing other people?
Wake up America!
Buck Curtis, Victoria
comment
Exactly masks have to cover mouth and nose!
I don’t know why people want to expose others!
If you can’t breathe then wear a shield over the mask!
