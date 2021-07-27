Editor, the Advocate:
Ecclesiastes Chapter 10 verses 2 and 3 (New International Version)
The heart of the wise inclines to the right, but the heart of the fool to the left. Even as he walks along the road, the fool lacks sense and shows everyone how stupid he is.
Ecclesiastes Chapter 10 verse 6 (NIV) Fools are put in many high places.
While you're there read all of Ecclesiastes.
Go to Romans Chapter 3 verses 13 - 18 (KJV)
Their throat is an open sepulchre; with their tongues they have used deceit. The poison of asps is under their lips, whose mouth is full of cursing and bitterness. Their feet are swift to shed blood; Destruction and misery are in their ways, and the way of peace have they not known: There is no fear of God before their eyes.
They have forgotten God's Love for them, even though they know him not.
But there is hope in 2 Chronicles Chapter 7 verse 14 (NIV)
If my people, who are called by my name, will humble themselves and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven, and I will forgive their sin and will heal their land.
Kenneth Moehnke, Port Lavaca
