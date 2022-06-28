Editor, the Advocate:
Since Roe v. Wade (1973), about 2 million people in the U.S. were killed by firearms (mostly suicides), and another 1 million died from COVID-19. In contrast, 63 million children during this period were killed by abortion. As a society, we abhor gun violence and disease, but condone abortion.
In my opinion, we must protect human life from all of these perils.
John George, Victoria
