Editor, the Advocate:
The current Back-to-School photos were great; however, the photo submitted by Otis Linam was the one that really caught my attention. It brought back a lot of memories of my days as an elementary student at Wood-Hi School.
In the late 1940’s, the Lone Tree School closed and the students transferred to Wood-Hi School. Wayne Linam and I were classmates. His older sister, Charlotte, and his brother Otis also were students at Wood-Hi.
Thank you, Otis, for the photo.
Betty Minatre Tullos, Inez
