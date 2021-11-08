Editor, the Advocate:
Please explain the reporting system for COVID-19 infections by county.
I find it hard to believe that DeWitt County accounts for half of all the area’s total active cases, (66/134) as reported on Nov. 8.
Where do these numbers come from and how often are they updated.
With respect, if these are stale numbers they should not be reported at all.
Gerald Zengerle, Cuero
Editor’s note: The Victoria Advocate gathers all of its COVID-19 data from the Texas Department of State Health Services, which updates its information daily. The state receives its information from the counties. Some data reported to the state is occasionally delayed because of delays from the counties or the information is received after the state makes its daily report.
The state’s active and recovered cases are based on estimates. They make these estimates by subtracting COVID-19 fatalities and working under the assumption that 20% of the remaining individuals were hospitalized and that hospitalized patients take an average of 32 days to recover, while the remaining 80% take an average of 14 days to recover. Because both active and recovered cases are estimates, they can vary from what is reported locally. You can find more information on how the state collects its data here: dshs.texas.gov/coronavirus/DataDefinitions.aspx
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.