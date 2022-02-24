Editor, the Advocate:
You will scarcely find a finer man to be our county commissioner than Clint Ives. He is a man of honesty and integrity, and has built trust as commissioner for Precinct 4.
I also understand that Commissioner Ives runs his precinct along firm principles. He will not lie to you, or make a promise he can’t keep. He does his homework and responds to concerns and answers questions instead of dancing around them, even when people don’t like his answers.
Clint Ives has a fine sense of humor and treats people with respect, even when he’s being yelled at in Commissioners Court.
As we have a very good commissioner in Clint Ives, you’ll understand my concerns in hearing about the financial reports from other commissioner candidates running in the Republican Primary that a big developer is pouring tens of thousands of dollars into their races. This isn’t Austin or San Antonio, and we don’t need shadowy PACs or dark money coming in to influence the conservative politics and decision-making in our county.
Please join me in voting in the Republican Primary to support honesty, integrity, and common sense in county government by re-electing local leaders like Clint Ives.
Nathalie Shurber, Inez
