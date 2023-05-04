Editor, the Advocate:
I am writing to appeal to you to vote for the Victoria College Bond.
As the daughter of the first president of Victoria College (1948-1975), as an alumna, the mother of three alumnae and wife of an alumnus and Victoria College history professor, I personally know the value of the education that VC provides.
In 1948, the citizens of Victoria had the vision to support a bond issue for the college to build its own campus, separate from VISD, on a 40-acre tract on the outskirts of Victoria. It has been inspiring and gratifying to see Victoria County voters repeatedly support the expanding vision of the college through additional bond issues to construct buildings to be used to offer new programs and degrees and to accommodate the needs of the college’s growing enrollment, which now stands at 7,000 students. Every additional building over the years has been built with bonds approved by Victoria County residents.
The college now has another vision — to build a Student Success Center that will allow it to even more effectively support its students. The cost of this important facility is $36 million. But get this, the college has already secured over 70% of that cost by aggressively pursuing private and government grants as well as soliciting generous contributions from individuals and industry. This is a phenomenal accomplishment and I appreciate the college’s dedication and efforts.
The way I see it, this building is not just for Victoria College and its students. It is for all of us. About 70% of VC’s student remain in Victoria, to serve you as educators, nurses, respiratory therapists, first responders or as business owners.
Victoria College has done its part. Now let’s do our part! Please support the vision. Vote Yes for the Victoria College Bond.
Cora Jo Hummel, Victoria