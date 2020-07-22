Editor, the Advocate:
By and large, our federal, state and local governments have been unable to control the coronavirus and put us on the path that will return us to what is a normal and healthy lifestyle. Yet, I believe we can buy our way out of this crisis.
What I am suggesting is that each American has the power to become valiant warriors in the fight against this COVID pandemic. We could monetarily encourage any and all ‘in-person’ businesses (i.e., stores, restaurants, hair salons, barber shops, etc.), far and wide, to vigilantly adhere to the practical face covering, social distances and hygiene recommendations for both their customers and employees.
By simply refusing to do business with enterprises that only lightly embrace, or blatantly reject, common-sense protocols, we could quickly flatten the infection rate curve and see our nation begin to heal, health-wise, socially and economically. This pocketbook battle tactic might readily get the point across that the vast majority of us are sick (no pun intended) and tired of this crisis and want an end to it.
With little energy expended, this could be achieved without in-your-face confrontations with certain non-compliant, and therefore dangerous, segments of our population. Soon, they would yield to what is good for us all and, concurrently, keep their doors open.
Donna Anderson, Bay City
