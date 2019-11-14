Editor, the Advocate:
I’ll never know the sound of your little cries waking up at 2 a.m. because you are hungry.
I’ll never know the sound of your little voice when you get hurt and cry out for Daddy.
I’ll never get to hold your hand as I walk you to school, wipe your tears away as you cry on that first day.
I’ll never get to hear your laughter whenever you watch cartoons on Saturday.
I’ll never know what a beautiful young lady you would have grown to be.
I’ll never know why you had to go, why you were taken from me.
They say that time heals a broken heart, and everything gets better.
I don’t know the truth in that, I miss you more and more every day.
My angel, my daughter.
Stephen Perez, Victoria
