Editor, the Advocate:
I kiss my wife every morning. Before I get out of our bed.
And then without any warning. This thought comes into my head.
I’m much too old to be chasing rainbows.
I’m much too old to be wishing on a star.
I’m much too old but that’s how life goes.
By the grace of God I’ve made it this far.
I take our puppies outside. And thus their day begins.
Then we go for a joy ride. And that thought just hits me again.
I’m much too old to be chasing rainbows.
I’m much too old to be wishing on a star.
I’m much too old but that’s how life goes.
By the grace of God I’ve made it this far.
Life is always taking. It never wants to give.
But the devil I’ll be forsaking. Because in heaven I want to live.
I’m much too old to be chasing rainbows.
I’m much too old to be wishing on a star.
I’m much too old but that’s how life goes.
By the grace of God I’ve made it this far.
I wake up dead in my urn. Wondering if I passed the test.
Is it Hades where I shall burn. Or heaven where I shall rest.
I’m much too old to be chasing rainbows.
I’m much too old to be wishing on a star.
I’m much too old but that’s how life goes.
By the grace of God I’ve made it this far.
I’m much too old to be chasing rainbows.
I’m much too old to be wishing on a star.
I’m much too old but that’s how life goes.
By the grace of God I’ve made it this far.
By the grace of God I’ve made it this far.
By the grace of God, I’ve made it, this far.
Tony Orosz, Westhoff
(0) comments
