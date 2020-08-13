Editor, the Advocate:
It
Like a thief in the night, it comes and takes.
It takes our jobs, it takes our loved ones, and it takes our livelihood.
It lingers like a hasty fog, and it won’t go away.
It makes it hard to acquire necessities like toiletries, fuel and food.
It makes us prisoners in our own homes.
We lock down and become hostages to it.
The children can’t go outside or go to school, most are too young, they don’t know what is going on, they don’t understand it.
The experts are working hard to stop it.
They tell us to wear masks and keep everything clean.
The world as we know it has been turned upside down.
For all this hardship and trouble, we thank you, COVID-19.
Stephen Perez, Victoria
