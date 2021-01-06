Editor, the Advocate:
Let’s Dance
They say life is a dance, I know this is true.
I’m so thankful my partner is you.
Let’s dance to the waltz and dance to the blues.
Let’s dance until we wear out these dancing shoes.
On the grand finale, let’s bow to the applause.
We made every day better, not just a because.
LaVerne Black, Victoria
