Editor, the Advocate:
Mother
I woke up this morning feeling blue.
I said to myself, just who are you?
I didn't go to college to get a degree.
I don't have an office, that just isn't me.
But I do have a title like no other,
My kids all call me Mother.
We gather around the table and discuss the day.
And never once forget to pray.
I tell them be brave and don't be shy.
I want to give them wings to fly.
LaVerne Black, Victoria
