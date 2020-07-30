Editor, the Advocate:
Oh! Surely, I thought it was going to be a fine day
For six long months I have been locked away
Oh! Not to prison or anything like that, you see
It’s just the signs on all the doors, saying “Closed” to the likes of me!
I took it really personal at first,
Expecting hell and damnation and all the worst.
Then I turned on the radio, a song by Billy Ray Cyrus
When someone interrupted with the word “cornonavirus.”
Saying although you can get out now and travel the street,
And wave and holler, and acknowledge an old friend on the street,
You cannot jump and grab and shake a hand,
No! No! Six feet back you must stand!
Now I sit in my car in front of my favorite grocery store,
I see most of all who enter the driveway wearing a mask.
An officer was there to inform,
So no one would have to be taken to task.
I could tell by some who left, by the look on their face
And thy were walking a more hurried pace.
Cause someone had made them do
Something they did not want to do.
So, I sit here in my car, with my radio on and peace and calm,
I write these notes on a piece of paper in my palm.
Knowing I have done my best to keep everything clean,
So we can rid ourselves of this COVID-19.
Robert Patrick, Inez
