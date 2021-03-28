Editor, the Advocate:
In this tumultuous time. Upon that which we all live.
It makes it seem like a crime. When all you want to do is give.
Just give a piece of yourself. To help someone drowning in sorrow.
Instead you put your heart on a shelf. And yell out, “Hey! Maybe tomorrow.”
Maybe the sun will not rise. Maybe the moon will not set.
Maybe they’ll finally realize. That the worst isn’t over yet.
With each new mass killing. Innocent blood spilt on the floor.
We need change but they’re unwilling. They turn their backs and choose to ignore.
We went from one cold war. Right straight into another.
Coronavirus is knocking on the door. Gonna kill your sister and brother.
And God doesn’t understand. Why we all still hate each other.
It was never part of the plan. To buy a gun just to use for slaughter.
So let’s all feed the homeless. Let’s all just shelter them too.
Let’s prove that life isn’t worthless. When you know the right thing to do.
And then take your brother’s hand. Kneel down and say a prayer.
And help your sister understand. That life is tough but we still care.
So take a look in the mirror.
All of you in D.C. Washington. Because things couldn’t be any clearer.
When you hear the screams of our children. From buried deep underground.
From all the senseless needless violence. Will you finally come around.
And listen to your political conscience.
Will you finally come around.
And listen to your political conscience.
Will you finally come around.
And listen. To your. Political. Conscience.
Anthony Orosz, Westhoff
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.