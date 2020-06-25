Editor, the Advocate:
To be so tolerant to those you oppose;
don't burn bridges or doors that you close.
We must live together and must get along,
even if you're right and the other is wrong.
To think of yourself as superior in any sort of way,
you are no better than others whatever you say.
The vibes you give off may be increasingly intense
and you might build barriers or a real tall fence.
You might become divided by people that you've judged
and push them away by the way you have nudged.
World peace can be obtained for the whole human race,
even with major issues that we as people all face.
It is one of the oldest proven recipes and is at our finger tips,
but not used enough and not heeded as it passes from our lips.
Respect, giving, love and caring are part of the formula that I know.
Multiplied by millions the equation is solved and allows the sum to grow.
Don Cook, Port Lavaca
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.