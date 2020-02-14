Remembering that night
When your phone rings at 2 a.m.
You know something’s not right.
You hear someone crying
In the middle of the night.
Your heart beats faster
Your mind is racing.
Whatever it is that happened
The caller is already facing.
Between the constant gasping
They try to get out the words.
Your brother is dead
You can’t believe what you heard.
You are awake now
Trying to believe
It’s something your mind
Just can’t conceive.
You arrive at the scene
And it takes your breath away.
A car buried in the house
Where your brother laid.
Red and blue lights everywhere
And inside the house
Your parents are crying
And sorrow is thick in the air.
You join the crying
As you soak it all in.
How could this happen
Who committed this horrible sin?
But there is one thing
You can be thankful for.
His best friend was with him
And survived the horror.
I weep for my parents
Who witnessed it all.
And for his best friend
Who lived through it all.
If he had to go
I’m glad she was by his side
There for each other
Until he died.
I still miss you Kelley.
And will forever.
And I love you Susan
For keeping it together.
Dave Williamson, Cuero
