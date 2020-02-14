Letters to the editor

Remembering that night

When your phone rings at 2 a.m.

You know something’s not right.

You hear someone crying

In the middle of the night.

Your heart beats faster

Your mind is racing.

Whatever it is that happened

The caller is already facing.

Between the constant gasping

They try to get out the words.

Your brother is dead

You can’t believe what you heard.

You are awake now

Trying to believe

It’s something your mind

Just can’t conceive.

You arrive at the scene

And it takes your breath away.

A car buried in the house

Where your brother laid.

Red and blue lights everywhere

And inside the house

Your parents are crying

And sorrow is thick in the air.

You join the crying

As you soak it all in.

How could this happen

Who committed this horrible sin?

But there is one thing

You can be thankful for.

His best friend was with him

And survived the horror.

I weep for my parents

Who witnessed it all.

And for his best friend

Who lived through it all.

If he had to go

I’m glad she was by his side

There for each other

Until he died.

I still miss you Kelley.

And will forever.

And I love you Susan

For keeping it together.

Dave Williamson, Cuero

