Editor, the Advocate:
Spring
The trees are ready to bloom
And the birds are ready to sing.
After a cold winter
We are all ready for spring.
I can’t wait to see my garden green again.
Spring is a time for new life to begin.
So let’s hold hands and say a prayer
And be glad to feel spring in the air.
Laverne Black, Victoria
