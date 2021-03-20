Editor, the Advocate:
The Old Lawman
(With a respectful nod to Oliver Wendell Holmes.)
Still he passes here today
As he stumbles on his way,
Walking slow.
You can hear his slippers slide
As he whispers far and wide:
“On I go!”
He proudly says that in his youth —
And humbly swears that it’s the truth,
He was good.
Now he struggles to get by,
And you know he’d like to fly
If he could.
It’s plainly hard for him to walk,
And sometimes when he tries to talk
It’s just a moan.
He often looks around in fear,
His trusty pistol always near.
He lives alone.
Happy pictures on the wall
Bring mem’ries of his cooling fall —
And too, his lusty spring.
The summers that he early loved
Have lately been unkindly shoved
Aside for winter’s fling.
The daily papers often told
Of exploits brave, extremely bold,
Against the foe.
He led a team of stalwart men,
The like you’ll never see again —
Don’t you know.
But now his muscled arms grow thin,
The beard is white upon his chin;
He grows old.
No more the frantic clarion call
Upon his eager ears will fall.
His story’s told.
You know it surely isn’t kind —
Although I know he wouldn’t mind —
To grin and stare.
His shuffling gait, his skinny legs,
For just a little pity begs,
To show you care.
And if you ever live to be
As feeble and as old as he,
Hanging on;
May you find a kindly soul
To help you ‘til you reach your goal,
All alone.
Mickey Basden, Victoria
