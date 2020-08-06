Editor, the Advocate:
There’s a new day acomin’
Comin’ round the bend.
A new day is dawnin’
It ‘ll be here soon, my friend.
When tomorrow’s sun
Lights up the sky
Good times are here
To stay.
No sadness
No sorrow
Just gladness tomorrow
What a bright and cheerful day.
We’ll go to church on Sunday
Then to a picture show.
Enjoy the snacks and popcorn
And a soda on-the-go.
We’ll go out grocery shopping
Without our funny masks.
We’ll be feeling oh so great
If anyone should ask.
Here’s a word that sounds absurd
You just might want to heed:
When the bars reopen for business
Avoid the big stampede.
And we finally
Get back to work.
Lord, it’s been so long
We’re singing on the final verse
Of the pauper’s song.
We’ll shuffle and we’ll deal those cards
With our bridge-playing friends.
One spade — two hearts – two no trump.
Here we go again.
And here comes the morning sun
Arollin’ round the bend
With warm bright rays of sunshine
That only it can send.
And listen now with attentive ear
To what it has to say:
Peace, be still, have no fear
Enjoy the sunny day.
P.S.
This is the day the Lord has made. We will rejoice and be glad in it. Psalm 118:24
Bob Martin, Victoria
