Letters to the editor

Editor, the Advocate:

There’s a new day acomin’

Comin’ round the bend.

A new day is dawnin’

It ‘ll be here soon, my friend.

When tomorrow’s sun

Lights up the sky

Good times are here

To stay.

No sadness

No sorrow

Just gladness tomorrow

What a bright and cheerful day.

We’ll go to church on Sunday

Then to a picture show.

Enjoy the snacks and popcorn

And a soda on-the-go.

We’ll go out grocery shopping

Without our funny masks.

We’ll be feeling oh so great

If anyone should ask.

Here’s a word that sounds absurd

You just might want to heed:

When the bars reopen for business

Avoid the big stampede.

And we finally

Get back to work.

Lord, it’s been so long

We’re singing on the final verse

Of the pauper’s song.

We’ll shuffle and we’ll deal those cards

With our bridge-playing friends.

One spade — two hearts – two no trump.

Here we go again.

And here comes the morning sun

Arollin’ round the bend

With warm bright rays of sunshine

That only it can send.

And listen now with attentive ear

To what it has to say:

Peace, be still, have no fear

Enjoy the sunny day.

P.S.

This is the day the Lord has made. We will rejoice and be glad in it. Psalm 118:24

Bob Martin, Victoria

