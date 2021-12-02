Editor, the Advocate:
Standing at the gates of heaven.
Looking back at my wretched life.
Knowing they'll never let me in.
And that feeling cuts me like a knife.
Long ago, I made a bad decision.
I didn't choose right over wrong.
Now it hurts like a gangrene incision.
That's why in the clouds I don't belong.
Drinking almost everyday.
Then drinking again all night.
I still remember when I heard her say.
That my soul would never take flight.
So I'm up here now on bended knees.
Begging for one last second chance.
From our lord and savior Jesus please.
Could he change the circumstance.
And let me cross the Rainbow Bridge.
And get to the other side.
So I can meet her atop the Angel Ridge.
To tell her, "I love you." And, "Goodbye."
Anthony Orosz, Westhoff
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.