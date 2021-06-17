Editor, the Advocate:
Tomorrow I’ll do what I promised myself
but I’ve said that for years and it’s still on the shelf.
I’ll focus on that when I first get up
and as soon as I finish my second hot cup.
I hope I can hold and this time commit
just one more smoke that I just got lit.
But now I’m thinking there’s something else I must do;
my focus again now lacks any glue.
Donald Cook, Port Lavaca
