Whether you are Republican or Democrat, each of us needs to pick their side based on their own outlook toward life and how to live it day by day for their time here on earth.
Each political party has a platform. That platform informs the follower and leaders of the party, the direction, and belief that they will follow. You need to read and research for yourself.
The lines in the sand are now in concrete. The time of riding on the fence is over and we each must choose a side.
Look at both party platforms because that is what that candidate has to push, support, and stand by to develop the laws we live by.
Democrats are for: same-sex marriage, abortion - until day of birth, and free medical care for those who refuse to work when they can work.
Republicans are for: marriage is between one man and one woman, protection of life for the unborn, and the right and purpose to be self supportive.
The Equal Rights Act proposed by the Democrats allows males to play female sports. You have to ask yourself what happened to the Women's Rights Act?
If you are Christian and believe in one God, your choice is simple. Throughout the Bible from Genesis to Revelation you can find scripture that states, repeatedly in the Old and New Testament, the manner the law of God directs you to live. I
f you do not believe in God then morals are your guide.
If you believe in God then you cannot be a Democrat and call yourself a true believer.
A politician has to follow their party's platform and its priorities. The Democrats are trying to take this great country of ours to a system of Socialism. They have admitted to this freely.
Kevin B. Bright, Hallettsville
