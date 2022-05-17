Editor, the Advocate:
I want to say thank you to the cast of “Frozen” for Port Lavaca Main Street Theater. Debbie Dawdy did a superb job directing with wonderful music and choreography. Set designer Jacque Grisson and costumes by Sheryl Cuellar lighting director Isabella Derenali, all these young people are our next generation to follow us. It gives them so much confidence and they get their deserve level up.
We will continue to support our Main Street Theater. We thank the cast and entire production was a wonderful event for the Coastal Bend area and for Port Lavaca.
Russell Cain, Port Lavaca
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.