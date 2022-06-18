Editor, the Advocate:
On Thursday, June 16, during the noon hour, I was at H.E.B. to buy only one item, milk. I got in the express lane. One customer, a lady, was before me. While I was waiting and browsing, I noticed the checker grab my milk and bag it. As the lady was leaving, the checker told me she had paid for it. I turned her way and told her thank you, but not sure if she had heard me. So, I am writing this to publicly say thank you, stranger, for blessing me. I believe in the mantra, "Practice random kindness and senseless acts of beauty," and, if you receive a blessing, no matter how big or small, you owe it to God and the universe to pay it forward. So, again, thank you lady, for the blessing, it was appreciated, especially in this economy. I will find some way to pass it along.
Kathy Harlow, Victoria
