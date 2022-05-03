Editor, the Advocate:
I started working with Margaret Pruett in October 2020. You get to know someone when you are in the trenches with them day after day and this case is no exception. During our minuscule down time I enjoyed hearing her tell of the VISD functions she would attend and most of all, the bright joy that would wash over her as she would tell us of how VISD was celebrating the accomplishments of our students. What she didn’t know is that I also saw from across the room, how the sad and more disappointing topics of this unpaid position affected her.
Margaret has said that the students at VISD are her babies, and I believe her, not because she said it, but because she proves this with everything she does, every day. Actions speak louder than words. In the world today with lies in the media and Cancel Culture running rampant it is a hopeful sign that there are still people like Margaret Pruett that are actually trying to make this town better by living as a true testament to what she says and believes. I voted for her for VISD School Board, District 6 re-election and I hope you will too.
Election Day is May 7th.
Kate Hawes, Victoria
