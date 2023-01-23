Editor, the Advocate:
The greatest victory in the history of the pro-life movement happened here in the United States on June 24th, 2022! After much hard work and vigilant prayers in silence and in front of many abortion facilities, our prayers and actions are making a difference!
We still have a long road ahead of us, as not everyone truly understands what abortion is and what it does to us as a human species.
Our human life should not be determined by politics or individuals in high places, but this seems to be where we are at this place in time.
Even though Roe v. Wade was overturned after almost 50 years, so many have become insensitive to the preborn baby inside its mother’s womb. So many have become uncaring and consider the life of the unborn as disposable tissue.
If a mother can kill her own baby, what will prevent us from killing each other for a myriad of reasons, i.e., old age, defects, color of skin, religious beliefs, hatred, etc.
Only through love, prayers and guidance will we change the hearts and minds of those who do not agree that life is a gift endowed by God. Only the truth will set us free and bring us back to solidarity as a human race where all are created equal in the image and likeness of God, our creator.
Please join us to show your commitment to the “Right to Life Movement.”
The 36th annual March for Life will be Thursday, January 26th, 2023.
We will gather at 6:30 pm in downtown DeLeon Plaza; the march will begin at 7 pm. Please bring a candle or flashlight. We will pray and walk to Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, where we will have a guest speaker. Those who cannot walk can meet at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church. There will be a bus for transportation back to DeLeon Plaza.
Everyone who is pro-life is encouraged to come!
This year’s speaker is Heather Gardner, executive director of the Central Texas Coalition for Life.
Bernadette Seale, Victoria