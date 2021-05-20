Editor, the Advocate:
In his recent address to Congress, President Biden let a tidbit of truth out that went essentially unnoticed (I guess investigative journalism took a day off). Paraphrasing a little, the President stated that the U.S. only attributes 15% of the world’s greenhouse gas emissions and therefore there is very little the U.S. can do to correct global warming. He went on to say that is why he rejoined the Paris Climate Accord. I can only assume his logic is that the U.S. can do something with at least a chair at the table versus not being a member. I can see that logic.
But this then begs the question why he wants to again drive manufacturing and oil and gas jobs out of this country to countries with no requirement under the Paris Climate Accord to curtail greenhouse emissions for many years. Ford has already reversed plans it made under President Trump to bring an auto factory to the U.S. and will instead leave it in Mexico. The bad air quality in Mexico is a well-known problem. US Steel recently canceled plans to invest $1billionB in a new steel plant with state of the art emission controls: https://www.industryweek.com/operations/article/21162960/us-steel-cancels-1-billion-mon-valley-works-investment. That void in steel supply will again be filled by Chinese manufacturers. You may recall in the 2008 Beijing Olympics, the Chinese government shut down their steel plants in order to make the air safe for competing athletes: https://www.cbsnews.com/news/reducing-air-pollution-during-2008-beijing-olympics-boosted-residents-heart-health-research-reveals/#text28CBS20News2920An20interesting20new20study20of20theheart20health2C20only20to20worsen20after20the20games. That drove the cost of steel through the roof for six-12 months. Too bad the air quality returned to the same dangerous levels after Olympics.
Who will supply the oil and gas needs of foreign countries as the U.S. production declines? Likely Russia and Iran. I guess that’s why current regime will lift sanctions on Iran. I wonder what Iran will do with their new found revenue stream. Maybe finance attacks on Israel? I’m sure Russia and Iran will be right in step with the Paris Climate Accord.
President Biden’s Green Initiative is anything but green!
JT Chandler, Victoria
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.