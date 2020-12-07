Editor, the Advocate:
Your Nov. 13 edition contained a letter from James Garland claiming that the Republican Party had no decency, honesty or patriotism “for not standing up to Trump and telling him he is wrong for what he is doing.” Not a single actual action or incident was listed to explain what Mr. Garland was upset about. I could not tell exactly what Mr. Trump has done to deserve such a reaction, so I decided to respond.
President Trump has lowered our taxes (enabling me to buy a Jacuzzi). Before COVID-19 hit, President Trump lowered Black unemployment to the lowest in history. After removing Obama’s crippling ROE (Rules of Engagement), he enabled our military to capture ISIS’ largest city (Mosul), capital city (Raqqa), and eliminate their leader (Baghdadi). He gave the military their first real pay raise in years (Obama’s 1% pay raises when cost of living increased 2%-3% were actually pay cuts). He increased the effectiveness of VA care by signing the VA Accountability Act (I know, I am a disabled vet). He got us back into space in American built vehicles. He ended North Korean nuclear testing while getting back three hostages and the remains of our Korean War heroes without paying Kim a dime in tribute. He has established strong new allies as seen in Poland paying us $2 billion to move our troops there while U.S. troops have been invited into Hungary, Romania, Ukraine and the Baltic States.
Trump has done well with the disastrous virus. He even overreacted in cases like NYC where he built hospitals and sent a hospital ship that were never used. Dr. Fauci has admitted that Trump’s limitation on travel saved thousands of lives. Cuomo, originally a complainer, has admitted he got all the PPE and respirators he needed from Trump. Meanwhile, the Dow has skyrocketed.
So while Mr. Garland was unable to list any specific reasons for his condemnation of President Trump, I found many reasons to laud President Trump’s successes and accomplishments. But the most important thing is that he has kept my family safe and prosperous. And that is all I need from any president.
Bob Coleman, Victoria
