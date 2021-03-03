Editor, the Advocate:
Approaching my 88th year this August, I began my outdoor/hunting indoctrination through my father while in the diaper stage, graduating later into his pointer/retriever prior to being allowed use of a firearm. This said, I am a pro-gun advocate as well as pro-hunting.
In my humble opinion, I am dismayed at the prospect of the program allowing "underserved" youths the opportunity to harvest deer from Riverside Park. To me it does not provide "an outdoor learning and recreational experience." While it is both applaudable as well as commendable giving these youths an enrichment activity, you are not teaching these youths what "fair chase" requires in respect to harvesting an animal.
"A picture is worth a thousand words" relating to the Advocate's Feb. 23rd front-page photo picturing a group of resting and trusting deer in the park. These deer, along with whatever numbers of deer living within this park, have spent their entire lives within the safety confines and boundaries since the park's establishment. Unlike wild hogs, there is limited or no damage caused from deer activity in the park. The park's deer have had human contact throughout their entire lives and have lost their natural fear and it would be akin to allowing these youths to go to a rancher's pasture and harvest a cow. As a hunter, I find it reprehensible for anyone to walk up to an unsuspecting animal that has never been exposed to hunting pressure and pull the trigger.
Being a Texas A&M entomology/chemistry graduate, I began my undergraduate studies as a Wildlife Management student. I am familiar and aware of overcrowding and the consequences facing these animals and there is a need to reduce ever increasing numbers. I strongly do not believe a slaughter of these unsuspecting deer should be allowed. I think it odd of the published statement "finding landowners who will take them" of the excess population because "They're not going to want Riverside Park deer'' for relocation. There is not now nor has been a published report of chronic wasting disease within the park, so I challenge the powers in office to accept other means of reducing whatever required numbers needed. Additionally, as quoted, a "survey showed an estimated one deer per eight acres in Riverside Park" does not seem excessive enough to warrant a reduction to the deer population in the manner as recommended.
Remember, to be a true lover of the outdoors while hunting, always give your quarry the respect of an even chance and a fair chase.
John Goldman, Victoria
