Editor, the Advocate:
Language matters because it conveys meaning and ideas. The Jan. 29 article covering the March for Life demonstrates this well. Throughout the article the reporter uses “anti-abortion” in reference to the pro-life marchers. The media has purposefully dropped the use of pro-life and censored its use in articles, realizing it gives the pro-lifers an edge in the battle for hearts and minds in this country.
The Associated Press, which the Advocate uses extensively in news stories, has a journalism stylebook, which makes recommendations on word use, capitalization, etc. There was a time when the selection of words was neutral, but no longer: “A pro-life author who submits a piece taking a position against abortion will see the words "pro-life" changed to "anti-abortion," because the AP Stylebook instructs, "Use anti-abortion instead of pro-life and pro-abortion rights instead of pro-abortion or pro-choice." It goes on, "Avoid abortionist," saying the term "connotes a person who performs clandestine abortions." https://thehill.com/blogs/pundits-blog/media/341210-how-the-ap-stylebook-censors-pro-life-and-other-conservative-words
If the AP instructs the use of anti-abortion, then wouldn’t the logical counterpoint be pro-abortion? On a level journalistic playing field, yes.
Furthermore, when discussing abortion, people often present themselves as “pro-choice.” Although they support abortion, they don’t want to be branded as “pro-abortion,” because of the hideous images the word abortion calls to mind. But just what does “pro-choice” mean?
In times past the country was divided over slavery, which still exists in parts of the world today. If one applies the same “pro-choice” logic to that issue, we see very clearly. The anti-slavery position is clear: no slavery. However, pro-choice people say they believe in the right to choose. So, if someone is pro-choice on an issue, like slavery, he believes that someone could own slaves or not- it’s a choice. I believe that the slaves would say that person is indeed pro slavery, because that “choice” allows their enslavement. It follows that pro-choicers on abortion are actually pro-abortion and hiding behind the term “choice.”
Readers, don’t allow the media to win the battle of ideas by censoring and dictating the perspective of an issue. I am saddened that the Victoria Advocate in its journalistic style tries to sanitize the real issue of abortion. If abortion is legal and a “right,” why does it need to be hidden and sanitized? Roe v. Wade is far from settled, and pro-lifers will continue to promote life from conception to natural death.
Mary Ann Wenske, Moulton
