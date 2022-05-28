Editor, the Advocate:
Just a few words on the sentencing of Billie Hessler. It is a shame that anyone who admits to stealing thousands of dollars be sentence to deferred probation.
Everyone knows Hessler will never ever pay that amount of money that she had stolen. It is also known that when she doesn’t pay the restitution nothing will happen. Any first year law student knows that poverty is a defense to prosecution. She may pay a little money back and that will keep her out of prison.
The point of my letter is that if Hessler was either brown or black she would of been sentenced to prison for the 99 years. Or certainly more than 90 days.
This good old boy system in Victoria County has been going on since 1824, it is time that justice be equally distributed. The elected official ( the judge) should have never accepted the plea agreement. We need to elect fair judges.
Debbie Pizana, Victoria
