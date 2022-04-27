Editor, the Advocate:
I wonder who our county appraiser is? I don’t know about your property taxes but, it seems everyone I talk to says their appraisal is going up. Must be a liberal thinking everyone can afford more taxes, after all that is their mindset. I know I am going to protest mine. I am currently living in my in laws trailer behind my house because we haven’t lived in it since Harvey. Why I am paying taxes on a house I can’t live in is ludicrous.
I just turned 65 and plan on having it demolished and put a small one bedroom cabin in its place. At my age and income level I will be lucky to afford that and retire. Too old to buy much of anything now.
On another note, on your school board members, don’t vote anyone in that is for critical race theory or teaching them what sex to be in kindergarten through third grade. Hell, you shouldn’t teach them anything except the biological part and then not until the third year of high school. They need sharp minds in reading math and science and let them make up their own minds when they get mature enough and old enough to do so. I can tell by my own grownup children’s minds had been propagandized about a lot of things. It is hard to reprogram them when they get older to weigh all the facts about a subject when they have been brainwashed into believing in something without all the true facts and science. Fauci comes to mind as someone who took power he didn’t have and ran with it.
Be careful who you vote into office because they can feel the power and quickly forget who they work for and do things like usurp powers over you that they do not have. Enough of my rant, hope some of this was food for thought.
Robert Simon, Victoria
