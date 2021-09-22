Editor, the Advocate:
My wife and I came to Victoria to retire from California. We love this town.
We have indoor cats. A proposed Victoria City ordinance will take some of them from us by limiting the number the city will condescendingly allow us to have to four. Our cats enrich our lives. We play with them. We laugh at and with them. Their energy is infectious and bring us joy. Costello is the boss. He keeps the peace and helps the smaller ones. His brother Abbott isn’t as smart, but loves to love. They sleep on our heads and in our laps. They lick our noses, give us little love bites, and make us smile with their purring. Laverne and Shirley prove the old adage that “blondes have more fun”. They are a joy.
“Schnoz” was obviously abused and hid behind the couch for weeks when she first arrived. Now she runs around playing with the others. “Gabby” is deaf. Life in the wild left him terrified. Now he runs around as we approach and sleeps soundly on our bed at night. “Einstein” was given to us by my wife’s father before he died and remains a pleasant reminder of him.
We care for our cats. Our cats never go outside. There are threats outside like fleas, ticks, cars and large predators, and now the city government. They are all “fixed”, vaccinated, and visit the vet regularly. They have no impact on the outside environment or the community at all.
With our son grown, they are our children.
This proposed law will reach into our home and steal away some of these members of our family. The law will take away our heart. And no one can tell us why. It’s a haphazard, “one size fits all” law that sets limits in a totally arbitrary manner. The rationale for the number limits has never been explained.
I have lived all over the USA. I have never encountered such a municipal overreach that would severely limit the number of pets we are “allowed” to own. This is not the “freedom” I spent so much of my life defending. Such Draconian laws are simply not appropriate here in America. We have done nothing to deserve this.
Town hall meetings on this law have left us unsatisfied and afraid. And government, at least here in the USA, is not supposed to make you afraid.
Bob Coleman, Victoria
