Editor, the Advocate:
Without freedom of thought, there can be no such thing as wisdom.
Likewise, there can be no such thing as public liberty without freedom of speech, which is the right of every person, as long as in the exercise of that free speech the rights of others are not hurt or controlled.
This is the ONLY check there should be on free speech; the only bounds it ought to know.
In social media today we are blasted with pictures of protesters and rioters, and the police or federal forces amassed to either protect the protesters or stifle the rioters, and the lines are blurred, intentionally or otherwise, by people seeking to prove their personal point of view.
Peaceful protesters are simply Americans exercising their rights to express their opinions without trampling on those of others.
Rioters, on the other hand, though they may claim that they are exercising free speech are, by the destruction and defacing of public and private property, exceeding the true and sensible boundaries of free speech. They thus cross the line from peaceful protesters to criminal rioters, subjecting themselves to the possibility of being arrested. This has been seen on both sides of the spectrum of our American Republic, and on both extremes of the ethnic divisions.
Free speech, including public demonstrations, waving signs and banners, chanting and singing, burning cardboard effigies, chaining oneself to gates or whatever, raising a fist in the air, kneeling instead of standing for the anthem, and lots of yelling and shouting back and forth with those of differing opinions (though that only tends to get blood pressure up), is the keystone of our nation.
We Americans ought to speak well of our president, senators, congressmen and other public “servants,” current or former, WHEN THEY DESERVE TO BE SPOKEN WELL OF. When the things they do are good they should be publicly commended, but when public measures taken by these “servants” are pernicious, they ought to be publicly exposed in order to be publicly detested. And, yes, here is where we become "judge and jury", then cast our vote. In criminal matters, however, we trust in our system of jurisprudence to make the right calls.
Protect your opponents’ rights to free speech and public demonstrations. After all, a lot of good men and women have died protecting yours, and they might have thought completely differently from you, and here you are, happy, healthy, and free, and there they are, buried too soon just so you could argue.
Thank you to the editorial staff of the Victoria Advocate, who make an excellent effort to present balanced editorials and opinion pieces for our perusal.
Russell Putnam, Victoria