Editor, the Advocate:
As a novice historian for over 50 years, I'm extremely upset with young white liberals and African Americans who want to take down all Confederate statues. Also, voters, not city councils, should decide what to do with them.
We humans are born (innate) with only a few qualities: " To like and love, and dislike and hate." These qualities stay with us lifelong. These people, only have dislike and hate for our history and probably everything else. It's America's history — some good and some bad, just like the last 6,000 years of recorded world history. Could you imagine Christians demanding the Coliseum in Rome to be torn down, or maybe the extermination camps in Europe? No! those places are left there so people can remember history, so as not to repeat it.
I'm also tired of hearing about my "white privilege." When I was 16, my parents decided I didn't need any emotional our financial support anymore! I was thrust out into the world with no way to support myself. It was only by God' grace that I succeeded in life. Also, people need to understand that slavery has been with us for 6,000 years of recorded history and is still going on. It's my understanding that black slavery (in mass) didn't start until around the 16th century — 400 years ago or so. That means that whites were enslaved far longer throughout history, so don't tell me a white person cannot talk about slavery. Also, African people captured your ancestors and sold them into slavery. And with that said, in every bad situation, there's always a silver lining, and that is you get to live in this country because of your ancestors' sacrifice. Good and bad comes in all colors.
Finally, the sad thing about these people is that, after all vestige of anything confederate is gone, it will not benefit them at all. They'll find something or someone else to blame to spew their hatred at. They'll, never go home and take a hard look in the mirror at the problem. In closing, a word of advice, quit whining and put the past in perspective, and let's move forward and make America a good place to live for all. It's only the "race-baiters" who keep us divided. And most important, read some history and educate yourselves.
Charles Carder, Victoria
(2) comments
So in other words: "no problem here." Correct?
The Roman Colosseum and Auschwitz were not built to commemorate or memorialize the gladiator games or the holocaust. The Confederate statues were built do just that regarding the Confederacy. It says so on the plaque.
White entitlement does not mean you did not have it tough. It means that you have a better opportunity to succeed because of the color of your skin. It doesn't have to do with you as much as it has to do with the system.
