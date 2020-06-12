Editor, the Advocate:
Good morning beautiful human beings. After Sunday’s march, I’ve been approached by individuals within our community, both for the cause and not so for the cause. The one question I’m mostly being asked is, “Well, what exactly do you want to see change with our police department? Do we even have a problem?” Clears my throat, rolls up my sleeves.
I, personally, am not ready for the defunding or dismantling of our community servants. Yes, I said community servants. What we tend to forget, is that the Victoria Police Department works for our community. With this being said, are we asking the right questions concerning our community servants, that are policing us, while armed with a fully loaded sidearm?
We don’t know if we have a problem, because we don’t have a mechanism in place to record any problems. All we are asking for is transparency. At this point, we should be demanding it.
1. Is there easy public access to the VPD Code of Conduct?
2. How are any complaints made against the VPD?
3. How are any complaints that are made, investigated?
4. Where is any of that information stored?
5. Is it reported to the public?
6. If not, why not?
7. If so, how so?
There are too many questions left unanswered. Our community deserves to know what our city servants are doing and how they are doing it.
Hey, if there isn’t a problem, then great! Then there should be zero issue with the community being provided full transparency. We should be demanding that all information sharing barriers and obstacles be completely removed.
There, you asked what the glitch in the system is. Now that you know, what will you do?
The police can not police the police!
Lisa Ruiz, Victoria Black Lives Matter protest organizer
