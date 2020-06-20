Editor, the Advocate:
Yes, there are some bad apples in law enforcement, but that doesn’t make all cops bad. There are also some bad apples in the protesters who have killed and injured good cops who were just doing their jobs, burned businesses and looted, and lives ruined, none of which had any connection to the incident in Minnesota.
Where are the protests about those incidents? As to the protests about flags and monuments, history is what has happened in the past. Removing flags and monuments is not going to erase or change what has happened in the past. Let’s use the past to do better in the future.
Elvin Koehn, Victoria
