Editor, the Advocate:
CBS presents video coverage of the recent shooting incident in a Texas church.
Of interest are the two or more members of the congregation visible in the video who drew their guns and walked toward the front of the church with guns held at the high ready. Visualize the reaction of a responding law enforcement officer who entered to see the two parishioners with guns deployed. Or the interaction between two such armed citizens, strangers who each mistake the other for the active shooter.
I know I’m repeating, but there is need for development and dissemination of a protocol for armed bystanders at an active shooter situation.
If this is not done, and soon, there will be an active shooter incident in which multiple victims are later found to be armed citizens eager to intervene.
Mickey Basden, Victoria
(1) comment
Great point. How does one separate the good guy with a gun from the bad guy with a gun?
