Editor, the Advocate:
Regarding Kevin Bright’s letter, you said Christian Democrats are not true believers. I believe in Jesus and am proud to be a Christian who votes Democratic. I refuse to worship any political figure on this earth as many do with Trump. We are all sinners, me included. The best question to ask yourself is WWJD (what would Jesus do?). Would Jesus turn away the poor and the sick? The love of people is at the core of Christianity, whether they are Democrats, Republicans, black, white, Asian, Hispanic, gay, or straight. Jesus loves all races.
He also called our deceased soldiers buried in France “Losers and Suckers”. (Goldberg 2020) He did not even show up at the cemetery with all of the other world leaders. He has had a long history of being anti-military. In 2016, he said John McCain was not a hero. Anyone who went through McCain’s torture was more of a hero than President Trump can imagine. He received five college deferments to get out of Vietnam. John McCain was a Republican and returned to the Senate while fighting cancer to save the Affordable Care Act.
In 2016, Trump said he had his own healthcare plan. Four years later, he is at the Supreme Court trying to remove the ACA without a replacement. This would be during the largest pandemic since 1918 and would leave everyone with pre-existing conditions caused by Covid-19. No safety net for children up to 26 years of age and the return of lifetime limits by the insurance companies.
Juana Smith, Victoria
