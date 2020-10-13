Editor, the Advocate:
As a public educator for the past 44 years, in roles ranging from classroom teacher, coach and director of athletics, I proudly recommend Bret Baldwin for re-election to the Victoria ISD school board.
I had the privilege of coaching Bret at Victoria High School during the first few years of my coaching career, and can say without a doubt that his character, integrity, competitiveness and work ethic stand out among the thousands of young people with which I have worked.
Even at that young age Bret displayed leadership skills that clearly stood out. Every coach hopes to have leaders on their team like Bret Baldwin.
He led by action as well as word and the example he set lived in the program far after his graduation.
I have no doubt that these traits would make him a valuable member to the Victoria ISD School Board and Victoria community.
Zoe Simpson, Kingwood
