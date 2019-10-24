Editor, the Advocate:
The Victoria Lions Club and the High School Leo Clubs would like to invite the community to come to the Pancake Festival, Saturday from 7 a.m. to noon.
The Victoria Lions Club members will be cooking pancakes and sausage at the Victoria East High School Cafeteria, 4103 E. Mockingbird Lane. The East Leo Club will be assisting and selling homemade baked goods at the event.
Tickets are available from any Victoria Lions Club member or are $5 at the door. It is an all-you-can-eat event and proceeds from the event fund many Lions Club charities including eyeglasses for needy students in public schools, The Texas Lions Camp for disabled and diabetic children, scholarships and numerous other nonprofit organizations.
Come out and enjoy a great meal of pancakes and sausage with the Lions and Leos at East High School.
Vic Morgan, Lion Member, Victoria
