Editor, the Advocate:
Reason is the power that makes us capable of acquiring truth, the faculty of logical thought.
If you examine the pro-choice arguments for abortion, you will find the proponents using terms like “tissue” or “grams of material.” What they do not like to discuss is what that “tissue” consists of. The preborn human fetus is genetically a fully human being at the point of conception. The aborted fetus is not just a “blob of tissue.”
The science of embryology tells us that human beings develop rapidly after fertilization of the egg, in fact, all the major organ systems are initiated within the first few weeks after conception. Embryonic development is a continuous process. This development continues well after birth, including the characteristics that determine our personality.
The heart of the fetus begins to beat by 24 days. Most women do not discover they are pregnant until after this point so most abortions occur between 4-6 weeks of pregnancy. Therefore; most all abortions stop a beating heart, the abortion also destroys a functioning brain.
Even modern embryology textbooks agree that human life begins at conception. Since abortion ends human life, one must ask the question whether abortion is murder. At this point, reasoning of any kind would come to the conclusion that abortion kills human life.
If we accept the truth, after reasoning, we must do what is right and save these innocent babies and give them the opportunity we have been given; which is life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.
This is what we believe and this is why we stand up for the rights of the unborn.
All who believe in the protection of unborn children and their mothers are invited to participate in this prayerful display with signs displaying the truth about abortion.
We will form a Life Chain from 2-3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 3.
The Life Chain will form on North Navarro from Sam Houston and Magruder to Loop 463. Posters will be handed out near Golds Gym, Chick-fil-A, and Hall Electric.
Bring the whole family. Children are welcome and a sign of life. Bring your lawn chairs, umbrellas and strollers. Rain or shine.
See you there.
Bernie Seale, Victoria
