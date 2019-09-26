Editor, the Advocate:
Did you know that over 61 million abortions have been performed in the U.S. since the passing of the Roe v Wade law to legalize abortion in 1973? So, who is missing? Our children, our brothers and sisters are missing – maybe peOPLE who could have changed the world that we live in today by either science, art, faith or love.
We could definitely use a little more love in our society. Why are they missing? Why have we abandoned them? It is a tough question, but the answer is right in our face. Are we too selfish? Is it too inconvenient? Do we want to do what we want without consequences? Do we have a conscience anymore? What about God? What would Jesus do?
Life Chain is “a serious first step to Pro-Life activism.” It’s a serious step in that it requires us to stand publicly for one hour, while holding a pro-life sign and praying to end abortion.
Annually on the first Sunday in October, we celebrate, National Life Chain Sunday. Life Chain is a peaceful and prayerful public witness of pro-life individuals standing for our nation and for an end to abortion. It is a visual statement of solidarity by the Christian community that, “abortion kills children and hurts families.”
Life Chain invites individuals and all churches to stand together on designated local sidewalks and pray for an end to abortion.
On Sunday afternoon, Oct. 6, from 2 to 3 p.m., Life Chains will again occupy U.S. and Canadian sidewalks as we stand side by side to show our solidarity and unity to defend human life from the cradle to the grave. We are especially standing up for the unborn, who are at the mercy of others.
Stand with thousands of others throughout USA and Canada and pray for people in crisis situations and for our nations.
Come Sunday, Oct. 6, for one hour in the Life Chain. It will form on North Navarro from Sam Houston and Magruder to Loop 463. Try to come a little early. Signs will be handed out near Golds Gym, Chick-fil-A and Hall Electric.
Bring your whole family. Children are a sign of life! Bring your lawn chairs, umbrellas and strollers. Rain or shine!
Bernie Seale, Victoria
