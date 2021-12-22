Editor, the Advocate:
The Library Advisory Board has decided to keep certain educational books regarding alternative and/or graphic sexuality, many of them for the young, on its public shelves. I do not intend in this space to discuss questions of sexual morality. What would be the use? No doubt the board based its decisions on principles of inclusivity and freedom of speech. But I would like for them, for all, to consider the ramifications of another principle: the principle of stewardship.
For we own nothing—ultimately. Life itself is a library book, its due date unknown. Most religions agree that there will be an accounting to its owner when it is “checked back in.” And like most owners, this One expects it to be returned in good condition.
Now our library is the steward of the books and materials on its shelves. When it loans something out, it expects responsible sub-stewardship on the part of the patron, and has every right to do so. But the Library is itself a sub-steward to a larger concern — the taxpaying public.
A large part of the public is the traditional parents of children and young teens. Parenting is their stewardship. And while the library may loan books out to children, it is far truer to say the parents are loaning their children to the library. The parents’ stewardship of their children takes precedence. Traditional couples have endured the pains of pregnancy, borne by the women but intimately shared by their mates; of birth, sleepless nights, childhood diseases, fear of loss, and the difficulty of creating a loving, disciplined home. Parents have poured in far more “sweat equity” into their children than has any library, school, or governmental agency, and certain aspects of their relationships can only be mimicked, but not equaled, by alternative lifestyles. So when traditional parents loan their progeny out, they would like to get them back in good condition, unburdened by matters either too heavy, or in some cases, too sexualizing or unnecessarily confusing, to be beneficial to themselves or their families.
In modern culture, inclusivity has become exclusivity, including the intersectional while excluding the concerns of traditional families. Boards listen, but do not budge. I would remind them of our accountability to the Owner; but again, what would be the use? Our disagreements over His character (including that pronoun) and expectations are at the heart of our culture war.
Ralph Nance, Victoria
