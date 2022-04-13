Editor, the Advocate:
We celebrate Easter because of the resurrection of Jesus Christ. We as American Christians thank Almighty God for the establishment of a Christian nation, on the foundational belief of the resurrection of Jesus Christ. Our entire system as a nation was built on the Bible and the resurrection of Jesus Christ.
To continue to be blessed we must never forget the death, burial, and resurrection of Jesus Christ. The most important event in history is the resurrection of Jesus Christ. Honor God’s Son.
Pastor John Fisher, Point Comfort
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.