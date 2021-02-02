Editor, the Advocate:
Opinions, we all have them, but what do we base them on, factual information, emotions or acquiescence to perceived public opinion? I will pose some questions to consider and evaluate.
If God gave instructions that strangers, those of other nations, wanted to partake of the Israelites practices and the last lines of the poem on the Statue of Liberty states that immigrants should submit to the laws of the United States and English is considered the language of this nation, why do we call English classes for immigrants "English as a second language?"
If the Constitution states in Article I that all legislative authority is in Congress, why are Supreme Court decisions, Executive Orders and Regulatory Agencies directives recognized as laws?
If charity is my choice to give to an organization whose mission is something I believe in and want to support, why is the government allowed to take my money and give it to organizations that have a mission I oppose?
If education is an avenue to develop critical thinking skills, why can't the Theory of Evolution and Creation both be taught in public schools?
The Keystone Pipeline was canceled because of environmental concerns considering that those wanting to stop global warming want to limit CO2 emissions and now the product will need to be transported by truck and rail. Does this make sense? Following the same line of reasoning, building solar arrays and wind farms that cover hundreds and sometimes thousands of acres, isn't this detrimental to the environment? On the same subject, wasn't Greenland given that name because the ice cap was so much smaller?
Why did some early explorers believe there was a Northwest Passage? Was it because the indigenous people spoke of one? If the Colorado River formed the Grand Canyon, why isn't there a large river delta like the delta of the Mississippi River?
Last but definitely not least, if the mortality rate of the current pandemic is less than 3%, maybe less because the CDC a couple of months ago stated the actual deaths without other causes was less than 90,000, the observation of one commentator was, "If this virus is so deadly and debilitating, why do we need to be tested to see if we have it?"
As I stated earlier, these are food for thought questions, you are free to have a different opinion, just consider what influences you.
Anthony Corte, Victoria
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.