Editor, the Advocate:
Just when I think things cannot get any worse, between COVID’s isolation and political unrest, I wake up and listen to the “news.” Radical leftists are hijacking a man’s unjust death and using it to destroy a country through anarchy. I see the carnage and wonder what happened to this country. How did we get here?
I was so lucky to grow up in a time when kids had two parents in the home, and they took the job of raising us very seriously. They did not engage in arguing with children; their word was instant and final. No spoiling of children. Christmas and birthdays were the only times to indulge our wishes, and that was modest and within means.
The value of education was preached nearly every night around the dinner table. Chores were expected to be done and done well. We would never have even thought of talking back to any adult. Teachers were highly respected, and, if there was a problem at school, you were punished there and then again at home. Mom always said, “My job is not to be your friend. It is to raise you to be able to stand on your own two feet, be responsible and contribute positively to society.”
What went wrong?
I think we can all agree that one-parent homes have contributed to the social decline. Then we have a whole generation that wants to be friends to their kids and heap presents and praise on them.
When you receive these things all the time and don’t earn them, it means nothing. Hence, they become a generation that feels like they are owed. They take no responsibility and have no respect for other people, properties and our history.
As a retired teacher, I have the greatest admiration for teachers combating ridiculous demands from central office, out-of-control students and parents making their job impossible.
The endless paperwork, constant disruptions in class, progress reporting and numerous retests overload and exhaust teachers. How exactly are we teaching kids that if you are not responsible, you fail? By the way, does anyone fail today or do they just receive the participation award and move on?
America is being destroyed by liberal progressives. It is total craziness. As for me, I will refuse to kneel down to anyone except my Lord.
Praying for America,
Carol Haschke, Victoria
