Editor, the Advocate:
For years, Socialists have been trying to change America to reflect a more European-type of socialist government.
Today, the radical socialist arm of the Democratic Party has basically taken control. Their goal is to promote socialism by using the political strategy of divide and conquer. It is clear/obvious of the negative effect radical socialists have had on Democratic candidates running for president. Almost all these candidates support most of the radical “New Green Deal” proposals. Most clear thinking Americans realize the new green deal proposals are irrational, uneconomical and, if implemented, would destroy our economy and raise our national debt to an unsustainable level.
The following list of negative events/activities, legal and illegal, perpetrated upon America by radical socialists prove they are the root cause of national divide and the resulting side effects thereof.
The use of the “race card” is one of their main terrorist tools to cause heightened racial tensions resulting in gun violence, cop killing/hatred and riots/demonstrations. Their belief in abortions has been vigorously defended even though millions of Americans believe such is morally wrong, inhumane/barbaric, violates the sanctity of life and religious beliefs. Statistically, as reported by the Guttmacher Institute, “59 million” unborn babies have been killed since 1973. One of the most devious tactics used by socialists is the concept of “political correctness” which is a form of mind control to remove common sense and initiative in ones decision making for fear of ridicule/backlash and possible loss of a career.
Radicalization of college students by college socialistic professors has served to demonize capitalism, our constitution and American culture. Blocking Trump from solving the border crisis and refusing to legislate new immigration laws/policies has caused chaos in all phases of our society.
Radical Democrats are still trying to impeach Trump despite findings by the Mueller Report and Congressional investigations of no significant wrongdoings. Their continuous, relentless harassment of the President’s Administration serves to prove radical’s strategy to challenge, legally/illegally, every political action taken by Trump regardless of the consequences to our nation.
We are becoming a dysfunctional society as orchestrated by the radical socialist movement/ideology. Our cognizant abilities, morals and Christian values have been seriously downgraded to such an extent as to negatively affect the mindset and/or mental state of naive and medically challenged Americans.
Therefore, one must conclude radical socialist are the main cause of national divide and its nefarious outcomes.
Allen J. Novosad, Edna
(1) comment
Not that anyone reads Mr Novosad's letters anymore, let's do a trigger check:
Socialist - check (11 times!!)
Radical - check (10 times!!)
Race - check
Abortion - check
Divide - check
Religious Belief - check
Impeach - check
Trump - check
Immigration - check
Green New Deal - check
Pretty good I must admit.
