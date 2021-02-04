Editor, the Advocate:
Who owns it? The property at the railroad underpass as you come into Goliad from the south on U. S. Highway 183 at Fannin Street could be a beautiful and great entrance to the city.
However, its stone walls are dirty and the brush is mangy, unkempt, and ugly. Is it the county’s, the city’s, TxDOT’s, or the Railroad company’s?
Who owns it? Whoever does should be responsible for cleaning and restoring it.
William Zermeno, Goliad
